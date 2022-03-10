Covalent (CQT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $87.70 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.06617132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.83 or 1.00027723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

