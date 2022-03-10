CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMTS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 1,219.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

