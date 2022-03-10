Craig Burton Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) insider Craig Burton sold 1,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.64), for a total transaction of A$2,240,000.00 ($1,635,036.50).
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.22.
Mader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
