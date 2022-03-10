Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 107.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 109,263.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.