Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $7,520,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

