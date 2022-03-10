CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 58,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

