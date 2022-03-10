Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 873,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,805. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

