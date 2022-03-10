CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 11.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 158,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,404,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.
CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
