CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 11.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 158,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,404,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

