Critical Review: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28%

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 2.79 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -0.81

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oncology Institute and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 355.88%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeMD beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

