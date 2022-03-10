Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.