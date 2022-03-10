Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,210 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,443. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

