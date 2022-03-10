Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $942,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.43. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

