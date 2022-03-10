Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $162.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

