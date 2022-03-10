Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,240 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

