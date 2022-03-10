Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,541 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

