CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $225.43. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.