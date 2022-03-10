CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $225.43. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
