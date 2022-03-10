CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

