CryptoFlow (CFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $647.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $356,547.90 and approximately $647.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.