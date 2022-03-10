CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $356,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 366.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 194.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 754.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

