CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. cut their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

