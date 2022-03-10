CUE Protocol Market Cap Tops $82,154.54 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82,154.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $10.79 or 0.00027481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

