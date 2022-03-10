Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST stock opened at $527.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $317.32 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

