Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.19. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

