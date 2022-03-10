Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

