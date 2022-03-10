Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
