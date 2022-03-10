DAFI Protocol Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $649,943.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00103239 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,887,312 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

