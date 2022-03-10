Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.52 and its 200-day moving average is $250.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.