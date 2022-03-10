Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $156.65.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.