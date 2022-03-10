DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 5.3%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 122,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 46,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DATA Communications Management in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84. The firm has a market cap of C$61.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

