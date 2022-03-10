Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $25,377,683.28 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DDOG opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2,040.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $161,196,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

