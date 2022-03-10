Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $73,999.76 and $622.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

