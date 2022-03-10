Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 72,496 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $9,153.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00.
MSP stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.
MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.
Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datto (MSP)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.