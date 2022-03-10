Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 72,496 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00.

MSP stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

