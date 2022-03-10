Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Datto posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Datto.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE MSP opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,309 shares of company stock worth $5,377,549 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

