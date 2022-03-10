DeDora Capital Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 254.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $132.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,918.27. 217,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,076.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,301.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

