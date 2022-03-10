DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Arcimoto accounts for 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,624,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

FUV traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,319. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

