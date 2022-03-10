DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $296,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 10,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,139. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

