Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

