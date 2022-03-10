DeRace Trading Down 11.8% This Week (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, DeRace has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and $1.86 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.21 or 0.06602313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.30 or 1.00257957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041993 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,770,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

