Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 21,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

