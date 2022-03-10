Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.91 ($8.59) and last traded at €8.23 ($8.95). Approximately 1,369,312 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.72 ($9.48).

PBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.75.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.