DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90. 108,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,767,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

