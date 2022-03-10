Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Mary Stojcevski Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Mary Stojcevski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.95 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,370.00 ($23,627.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

