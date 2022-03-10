DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $122.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.60.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,165.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.