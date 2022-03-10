DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

