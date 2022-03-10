DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $271.38 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $271.38 million and $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00256284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00576449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.