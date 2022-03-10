Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 41,066 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 972.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOV opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

