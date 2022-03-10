Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.