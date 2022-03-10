Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,714,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 101,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.