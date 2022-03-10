Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock worth $2,110,297. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.