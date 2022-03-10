Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.04% of Zovio worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zovio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zovio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

ZVO opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Zovio Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

ZVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

