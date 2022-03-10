DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 38,227 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
